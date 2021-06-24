Rotary Club awards Marshall Dark Scholarship
At a recent meeting, the Rotary Club of Marion presented the 2021 Marshall Dark Scholarship to a deserving McDowell High School senior, Raul Lopez Torres. The Marshall Dark Scholarship is presented each year to a worthy high school senior based on need, community service and academic excellence. This started as a college loan program and is sponsored by the generosity of the Marshall Dark family. The Rotary Club of Marion has a third generation member today with Marsh Dark.mcdowellnews.com