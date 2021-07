Our new dog has come through for us again. We decided to take our little black chug (pug-chihuahua cross) to a dog social club—otherwise known as a dog park—to make some friends and cavort like any dog should. We have found that the dog park in Augusta at Mill Park, alongside the Kennebec River, to be terrific. It’s got lots of running room for the doggies, with a gate to close off the small dog section from the big dog one (ours falls just shy of a medium-sized dog, but he fancies himself one of the big boys). There are doggy wading pools with a hose for fresh water. Benches invite the humans to relax and chat with other dog-loving people while the doggies mingle.