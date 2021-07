After playing through back-to-back undefeated weeks of competition to piece together a 14-game winning streak, the Kee baseball team ended up being tripped up in three of its five games played this past week, not only snapping that win streak but also having its undefeated Upper Iowa Conference (UIC) season come to an end as well. In suffering their first losses in more than two weeks, the Hawks were also dealing with the loss of junior catcher Buddy Hill to injury, with a timetable for his return not being known for sure at this point.