Should You Sign Up for the Apple Beta Software Program?

iphonelife.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the WWDC 2021 event, Apple's Beta software for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 are scheduled for a public beta release sometime in July. If you enjoy being an early adopter and testing the newest technology, you might be interested in enrolling in the Apple Beta software program and becoming a beta tester. Being a beta tester can be an exciting and rewarding experience, however, all bets are off when dealing with pre-released software. In the article below, we'll discuss the Apple Beta Software Program in further detail, and also cover the pros and cons of enrolling in the program.

