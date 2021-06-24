Cancel
Echodyne Invited to FAA UAS Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) Aviation Rulemaking Committee

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEchodyne, the radar platform company, announced today that it has been invited by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to join the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC). Echodyne, among other industry leaders, will play a key role in defining the future of unmanned aircraft integration into the United States’ National Airspace System and regulation to ensure safety, security, and compliance.

