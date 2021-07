If you’re developing applications that connect to multiple microservices, software-as-a-service (SaaS) APIs, legacy systems, and other third-party services, creating a robust testing environment can be tricky. For example, suppose one API you are validating is to a microservice your team developed. In that case, you probably have devops capabilities, including continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), infrastructure as code, and tools to create test data sets to enable a testing environment for this service. However, even with these capabilities, it can become costly to spin up multiple testing services when teams develop many cloud-native applications and microservices.