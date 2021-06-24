Larson goes for fourth (and maybe fifth) straight this weekend

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOn a weekend of opportunity at Pocono Raceway, Kyle Larson has the chance to accomplish something that hasn’t been achieved in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2007. In Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 (3 p.m.), Larson will attempt to win his fourth straight points race, having extended his streak to three events last Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway.

