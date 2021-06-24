Cancel
NBA

Al Horford endorses hiring of new Celtics coach Ime Udoka

By Brian Robb masslive.com
Union Leader
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest member of the Celtics roster is the only player on the team that has firsthand perspective of what Ime Udoka will be like as an NBA coach. Al Horford played under Udoka in Philadelphia over the 2019-20 season before the franchise traded him to Oklahoma City last offseason. Just one year later, the duo will be reunited in a new home in Boston, with Horford returning via trade and Udoka given his first head coaching position at the NBA level.

