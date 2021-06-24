ZBA Hearing on Variance from Building Set-Back, Wallace Road

The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 6:45 pm at the Town Hall, upstairs, to convene the hearing for the application of Thomas J. and Patricia A. Konetzny, Wallace Rd., Groton, MA 01450, for a Variance from front setback for a new dwelling on Lot 213-68, Wallace Rd., Groton, MA. Please refer to Section 218-6.2 and any other ap- plicable section of the Groton Zoning By-Law. This legal notice shall publish at www.masspublishers.org.