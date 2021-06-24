Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Groton, MA

ZBA Hearing on Variance from Building Set-Back, Wallace Road

By Editorials
grotonherald.com
 18 days ago

The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 6:45 pm at the Town Hall, upstairs, to convene the hearing for the application of Thomas J. and Patricia A. Konetzny, Wallace Rd., Groton, MA 01450, for a Variance from front setback for a new dwelling on Lot 213-68, Wallace Rd., Groton, MA. Please refer to Section 218-6.2 and any other ap- plicable section of the Groton Zoning By-Law. This legal notice shall publish at www.masspublishers.org.

grotonherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Groton, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Variance#Ma 01450
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy