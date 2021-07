The Abandoned PS5 trailer app will launch on August 10th and will be required to experience the next-gen features of the game's trailers in real-time. Blue Box Games’ upcoming cinematic, first-person horror survival shooter remains shrouded in mystery. The title was officially announced back in April of this year, and although the Dutch development studio already debunked rumors about Hideo Kojima’s involvement with the project, many still believe that the title has something to do with Silent Hill. Whether there's truth to any of the recent rumors about the Dutch studio and its game remains to be seen, but it sure did attract some attention from the industry.