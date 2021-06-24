Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL approves use of alternate helmet starting in 2022

By John Healy
Posted by 
WGR550
WGR550
 18 days ago

NFL uniforms will be taking on different looks starting in 2022 as the league approved the use of a second helmet for alternate, throwback and color rush uniforms.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
289
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What is the Kansas City Chiefs alternate helmet?

The Kansas City Chiefs have long worn the arrowhead on their helmet, but what is their alternative helmet option, if they even have one?. NFL teams and fans have something to look forward to for the 2022 season. Last week, the league announced that clubs could start using alternative helmets that season, opening the door for the return of throwback uniforms. So many iconic throwbacks could return to the field, and the Kansas City Chiefs — do they have throwback uniforms?
NFLUSA Today

2022 NFL draft prospects Bengals fans should start getting to know

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have to worry about the 2022 NFL draft for quite a while. But rest assured the organization is already working behind the scenes on just that, watching film, compiling notes and making contacts. So why not take a look too?. While the NFL sits in a...
NFLsportswar.com

The NFL used to have NFL Europe which was fun to watch!

It was more of a "polishing" league, vice a developmental football league, but at least they were funding something...until they decided they didn't want to fund it any longer. At the time I had wished Marcus would have gone there to polish his QB skills instead of playing receiver in...
NFLPosted by
99.9 KTDY

Does This Relaxed NFL Rule Mean We Will Finally See a Black Saints Helmet?

They were outlawed in 1969, but there's a chance we may see them on the field soon thanks to a relaxed NFL rule. The New Orleans Saints have one of the best uniforms in the NFL, if not the best in all of professional sports. It's a uniform combination that has remained untouched since the Saints entered the league in 1967, but if there is one change that Saints fans have voiced a desire for in recent years, it would be for the team to take the field in an alternate black helmet.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Best alternate NFL uniforms that could come back in 2022

With the NFL approving the use of alternative helmets in the 2022 season, teams are set to bring back their old uniforms. But what teams have the best?. The NFL announced last week that teams intending to bring back alternative and classic uniforms can officially use alternative helmets starting in 2022, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills ranked near bottom of NFL in terms of starting RB

There is no denying that the Buffalo Bills run game was a disappointment last year. The addition of Zack Moss, along with Devin Singletary coming off a promising rookie season, had expectations high for the running backs. They underwhelmed with the two running backs combining for less than 1,200 rushing...
NFLBolts From The Blue

NFL to allow alternate helmets in 2022, opening door for future throwback jerseys

This past Thursday, the NFL approved the use of alternate helmets starting in 2022. This is amazing news because it deals away with the major inconvenience of the “one-helmet rule” that the NFL currently has in place. The rule forced NFL teams to get special permission to ever use a secondary helmet for a special throwback that they scheduled to wear that season. Now, clubs can can utilize even more jersey combinations and even invite the throwbacks into the lineup on a more frequent basis.
NFLNational football post

Colts become final NFL team approved for full capacity in 2021

All 32 NFL teams now have clearance to host crowds at full capacity for the 2021 season. The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday they received approval from the Marion County Public Health Department to host games at 100 percent capacity for the upcoming season. Lucas Oil Stadium seats 63,000. In May,...
NFLYardbarker

The Chicago Bears can finally have alternate helmets- time for new uniforms?

The NFL officially announced last week that the restrictions regarding alternate helmets would be lifted beginning the 2022-2023 season. Upon hearing this news, the NFL’s fanbase released a collective, “IT’S ABOUT TIME.” Chicago Bears fans, however, immediately began thinking. What changes could the Bears make to their uniforms?. With the...
NFLwolfsports.com

Top Ten Tuesday: Best NFL Throwback Uniform Options After Helmet Rule Change

Last week, the NFL approved the ability for teams to use alternate helmets starting with the 2022 season. This move allows for teams to use throwback uniforms that wouldn’t have looked right with current helmets. From Philadelphia’s Kelly Greens to Seattle’s retro look, what are the best throwback uniforms in the NFL that we’ll get to see in a couple of years?
NFLamericanpeoplenews.com

Every NFL team approves full capacity stadium in 2021

The NFL didn’t go anywhere, but in another sense, it is back. On Tuesday, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced that the team’s home venue, Lucas Oil Stadium, will allow full capacity in 2021 on his social media account via Twitter:. Following the Colts news, that means 32 of 32...
NFLchatsports.com

7 NFL Questions That Must Be Answered Before the Start of 2021 Training Camps

It's question-answering season as NFL teams approach the most critical stretch of the summer. Over the course of training camps and three preseason games, each team faces a gauntlet of the typical positional battles while trying to formulate the best 53-man roster. Add in any potential drama, holdouts, remaining free...
NFLRevenge of the Birds

When does value start in the NFL Draft?

The notion of value in the NFL Draft is a funny one. We discuss value as some idea based on where a player is rated by pundits before the draft and then where they are picked in the draft. The thing is value is really defined as the overall impact...
NFLsportspromedia.com

NFL to use Spaces as part of multi-year Twitter extension

NFL planning more than 20 Twitter Spaces for upcoming 2021 season. Live audio content to feature current players and other talent. The National Football League (NFL) has committed to creating exclusive content for Twitter Spaces as part of a multi-year extension of its partnership with the social media platform. Under...
NFLUSA Today

Where did the current NFL starting quarterbacks play college football?

Where did the presumed starting quarterbacks for each NFL team hone their skills while playing college football? From first-round picks to sixth-rounders, and even seventh-rounders, let’s take a look at their alma maters…. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray. Kyler Murray played ball at two colleges, beginning his career at Texas A&M....
NFLraisingzona.com

Patrick Peterson already making his new teammates mad in Minnesota

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been making his presence felt during his first few weeks with the Minnesota Vikings. When the Arizona Cardinals trot onto the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennesse Titans in the upcoming season, it’s going to be odd to see someone other than Patrick Peterson wearing the No. 21 jersey for the first time since 2010.
NFLUSA Today

Mekhi Becton ranked a top-10 tackle by ESPN

Mekhi Becton is only heading into his second season in the league, but he’s already considered one of the best at his position. A survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players ranked Becton the sixth-best tackle in the NFL, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. All participants of the survey voted for their top-10 players at every position, and the 22-year-old Becton rose as high as the second-best and fell to as low as the 12th-best.

Comments / 0

Community Policy