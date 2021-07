Borderlands 3 has been promising crossplay for quite some time now, and Gearbox has finally delivered with the Borderlands 3 crossplay update. This new update includes quite a few things aside from crossplay, but that’s probably the highlight of the update. Unfortunately, if you play the game on PlayStation, you’re going to be out of luck as it seems that Gearbox and Sony struggled to come to an agreement about allowing Borderlands 3 to be crossplay compatible on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so crossplay is currently restricted to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. Are you ready to cause mayhem throughout the many worlds in Borderlands 3? If so, what exactly do you need to know about the brand new Borderlands 3 crossplay update?