Sixers shouldn't be so quick to rule out trading Embiid

Ben Simmons, Sixers (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images) Theoretical Ben Simmons trades are the talk of the Philadelphia 76ers’ fan base right now, and for good reason. As good as he’s been at times, Simmons had an abysmal offensive series against the Atlanta Hawks and lots of fans saw him passing up a wide open dunk as the last straw with this team. After scoring 14 points per game through the regular season, he averaged under 10 a game against Atlanta and only took three shots in the fourth quarter throughout the series.