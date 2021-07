Governor Doug Ducey today signed legislation that further reduces and streamlines taxes while protecting small businesses from the threat of a 77 percent tax increase. “This tax cut will keep Arizona competitive for small businesses already operating here and new businesses flocking here every day,” Governor Ducey said. “After a year as tough as the last, we should not be raising taxes on our small businesses — we should be cutting their taxes. That’s exactly what Senate Bill 1783 does. Arizona has now passed the largest tax cut in state history and will have the lowest flat tax in the country. My thanks go out to Senator J.D. Mesnard and Representative Ben Toma for their leadership on this issue.”