Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

KU’s Ochai Agbaji follows up strong testing effort with quiet scrimmage at NBA combine

By Matt Tait
KU Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two days of posting solid numbers in the measurement and testing portions of this year’s NBA combine in Chicago, University of Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji was quiet in his first team scrimmage on Thursday. Coming off the bench for Team 4, which fell to Team 3, 94-54, in the...

www2.kusports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Drew
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Jay Bilas
Person
Ochai Agbaji
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#University Of Kansas#Team 4#Team 3#Baylor#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Kansas basketball: Jalen Wilson’s back. What about Ochai Agbaji?

Ochai Agbaji‘s NBA Draft exploration seems to be a topic I just can’t stay away from these days, but then again, who could? Kansas basketball fans are sifting through Twitter nearly every hour to see what the latest news could be on an update about Agbaji. Unfortunately, Agbaji’s ambitions have...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Draft Roundup: Kansas' Ochai Agbaji, Miami's Isaiah Wong back to school

Guard Ochai Agbaji is withdrawing from the 2021 NBA Draft and returning to Kansas. Agbaji averaged 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a junior last season in 33.7 minutes per game for the Jayhawks. At 6-foot-6 and 214 pounds, Agbaji has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and is considered an...
NBAScarlet Nation

Ochai Agbaji makes it official: Will return for 2021-22 season

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji announced Tuesday that he will return to KU for the 2020-21 season. Agbaji declared for the 2021 NBA Draft in April but retained his NCAA eligibility while testing the draft waters. “Jayhawk Nation, I’m coming back to KU this season,” Agbaji said. “Going through the process...
NBAsemoball.com

Jayhawks' Agbaji, Martin withdraw from NBA draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- Versatile forward Ochai Agbaji and high-scoring point guard Remy Martin withdrew from the NBA draft Tuesday, opting instead to help Kansas chase a sixth national championship. Agbaji announced his decision to return to the Jayhawks, whom he helped reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament,...
Basketball247Sports

What Bill Self said about Ochai Agbaji's return to KU basketball

Ochai Agbaji likely had the toughest NBA Draft decision of any KU player testing the waters of the next level. The lone KU prospect to attend the NBA Draft Combine, Agbaji was far from a lock as an NBA Draft selection — or even to secure a two-way deal — but those at the next level clearly viewed him as having some promise in sending the invitation.
Lawrence, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Agbaji, Martin will continue at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Versatile forward Ochai Agbaji and high-scoring point guard Remy Martin have withdrawn from the NBA draft, opting instead to help Kansas chase a sixth national championship. Agbaji announced his decision to return to the Jayhawks, whom he helped reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Rate the Trade: John Wall to the Clippers

While the NBA off-season is frequently filled with hypothetical trade proposals, certain teams have their names attached to these mock deals more often than others. With the LA Clippers still in pursuit of their first NBA championship, and still being without a true point guard by many people's standards, they are certainly amongst the primary teams mentioned whenever a marquee point guard becomes available.
At The Hive

LaMelo Ball wins ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has won an ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete. Ball’s ESPY fill fit nicely in his trophy case right next to the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy he was awarded last month. Ball beat out NFL rookies Justin Herbert and Chase Young and 2020 WNBA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy