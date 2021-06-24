Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as the Dollar Remains Rangebound

The Canadian dollar is in negative territory on Tuesday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2524, up 0.57%. The Federal Reserve has long maintained that higher inflation levels are transitory, but this message is sure to ring somewhat hollow after inflation surged in June. Core CPI climbed 0.9% MoM, well above the estimate of 0.4% and ahead of the May read of 0.7%. On an annualized basis, Core CPI jumped 4.5%, above the consensus of 4.0% and up from the May reading of 3.8%. This marked the highest rate of core inflation since 1991.