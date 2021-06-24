Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as the Dollar Remains Rangebound

By David Becker
fxempire.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices continue to move sideways as recent economic data has kept U.S. Treasury yields rangebound, holding the dollar in check. The dollar index consolidated its recent gains, which removed some of the resistance gold prices have been seeing. Weaker than a decline in jobless claims offset expected U.S. Durable goods orders. The jobs data will be a key factor for the Fed. Chair Powell will begin to feel more comfortable tapering when jobless claims decline to levels that were seen before the pandemic.

www.fxempire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Gasoline Prices#Price Index#U S Treasury#Rangebound#Pds#Cfd#Fed Chair Powell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessBBC

Inflation: Used cars and food push US prices higher

Prices in the US spiked again in June, driven higher by the cost of used cars and food increasing. Consumer prices jumped 5.4% in the 12 months to the end of June, up from 5% the previous month. It marks the biggest 12-month increase since August 2008, according to the...
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

3 Best Gold Stocks That are Dirt Cheap Right Now, But Not for Long – Source – MarketTactic

The longest economic expansion in history is officially over. Now the cycle turns to gold. Smart investors will too…. One company offers the best leverage to the rising price of gold. The second is poised to duplicate the success of the 70-bagger it’s adjacent to. The third, K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF) could be the best wealth-building opportunity in today’s market.
Worldmarketpulse.com

US dollar jumps on CPI, Bank of Canada next

The Canadian dollar is in negative territory on Tuesday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2524, up 0.57%. The Federal Reserve has long maintained that higher inflation levels are transitory, but this message is sure to ring somewhat hollow after inflation surged in June. Core CPI climbed 0.9% MoM, well above the estimate of 0.4% and ahead of the May read of 0.7%. On an annualized basis, Core CPI jumped 4.5%, above the consensus of 4.0% and up from the May reading of 3.8%. This marked the highest rate of core inflation since 1991.
StocksPosted by
WDBO

US stocks edge lower as investors weigh earnings, inflation

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading Tuesday as investors weigh the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation. Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how it will impact everything from the economic recovery's trajectory to the Federal Reserve's reaction. The latest report from the Labor Department shows yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Are Flat to Start the Week, 10-Year Treasury Around 1.36%

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Monday, with investor attention turning to the release of inflation data and congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than 1 basis point to 1.36% at 4:00 p.m. ET....
Businesskitco.com

Modest price gains for gold as key U.S. inflation report looms

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly up in early U.S. trading Tuesday, while silver prices are a...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Crypto Price Alert: Bitcoin And Ethereum ‘In Danger’ After Shock China Dump Warning

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have struggled in recent weeks as a brutal crypto crackdown in China worsens (you can get ahead of the market here). The bitcoin price crashed in May, losing 50% of its value, and has remained under pressure since. Meanwhile, ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, has fallen by more than half, with ethereum price struggling to hold above $2,000 per ether token.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to extend its rise on a break above $1,818

Gold is changing hands above $1,800, benefiting from the upbeat market mood. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, the bull-bear tug-of-war continues while focus remains on US CPI. Dips below the $1,800 mark to find support near the $1,792-90 area. “A positive tone around the US Treasury bond yields might keep...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY rises above 110.50 on renewed USD strength

USD/JPY gained traction in the early American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on Tuesday. USD outperforms its rivals after CPI inflation data. After edging lower to 110.20 area during the European trading hours, the USD/JPY pair gained traction and reached a daily high of 110.55. As of writing, the pair was up 0.17% on the day at 110.52.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks, debt yields slip on U.S. CPI, poor bond auction

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Bond yields jumped and global share prices slipped after posting new highs on Tuesday as the biggest hike in U.S. inflation in 13 years rattled investors who fear rising interest rates could end a stock market rally that has doubled prices from 2020 lows. The yield on...
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Advances On Upbeat China Trade Data

The Australian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as strong China trade data suggested that the economic recovery is underway, while investors awaited corporate earnings, inflation data and Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues about the strength of the economy.
Currenciesfxempire.com

ECB Changed Monetary Strategy. Will It Alter Gold’s Course?

Following the Fed, the European Central Bank has also modified its target. Last week, after an 18-months review of its monetary policy framework, the ECB published a statement on its monetary policy strategy, deciding to change its goal from “below but close to 2%” to a more symmetric aim of “2% inflation over the medium term”. The most important part of the statement is below:
Businessnewyorkcitynews.net

Gold rises on rising inflation data

CHICAGO, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Tuesday as investors reacted to rising inflation data. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 4 U.S. dollars, or 0.22 percent, to close at 1,809.9 dollars per ounce. U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy