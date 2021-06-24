Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as the Dollar Remains Rangebound
Gold prices continue to move sideways as recent economic data has kept U.S. Treasury yields rangebound, holding the dollar in check. The dollar index consolidated its recent gains, which removed some of the resistance gold prices have been seeing. Weaker than a decline in jobless claims offset expected U.S. Durable goods orders. The jobs data will be a key factor for the Fed. Chair Powell will begin to feel more comfortable tapering when jobless claims decline to levels that were seen before the pandemic.
