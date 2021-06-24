McBride Homes moves to new $4M headquarters
CHESTERFIELD — McBride Homes has moved into a new headquarters in Chesterfield Valley. The homebuilder moved to its 13,000-square-foot office building at 17415 North Outer Forty Road after a decade at a space 4 miles southeast on Swingley Ridge Road, which it had leased. Among the amenities at McBride’s new $4 million office are a break area with putting green and arcade game, wellness room, fitness center and televisions with built-in Zoom cameras.www.stltoday.com
