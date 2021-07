Four veterans of the Carthage High School track and field and cross country programs were awarded Erick Grove Memorial Scholarships in 2021, up from the normal two winners. Andy Youngworth, long-time Carthage track and cross country coach who retired this year and will coach at McAuley Catholic High School next school year, said Erick’s parents, Rick and Donna Grove, decided to give four scholarships in honor of the 30th anniversary of the scholarship program.