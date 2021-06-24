Godzilla Singular Point Season 1 Ending, Explained

Before we begin, and we have to begin with something MAJOR (pun intended) about the final episode of Loki, here’s the SPOILER ALERT warning. Loki‘s episode 6, aka the FINALE, is, like the rest of the series, brimming with some MAJOR Surprises and fulfilling even more major FAN expectations. Disappointed that Mephisto did not land in WandaVision? Guess what, that was a decoy, so that when you heard murmurs of Kang the Conqueror making his presence felt in Loki, you would keep the expectations down. And then be surprised when the man in the castle turns out to be, well, the supervillain himself! Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, with Jonathan Majors making a special appearance in the season 1 finale. Loki Episode 6 Recap: Miss Minutes, Multiversal War, The Shocking Cliffhanger Ending and More – 8 Plot Twists From Season Finale of Marvel’s Disney+ Series.