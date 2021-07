The CFC could not hold a 2-0 second half lead and lost to the LA Force 3-2 on Wednesday in Detroit in the semifinals of the NISA Championship. Markus Naglestad scored both of Chattanooga’s goals. The second one came barely a minute into the second half on a penalty kick from the box. The Force evened it up with two goals, and then in the 82nd minute, they scored the eventual game winning goal on a free kick by Cristian Gordillo Moreno. The LA Force will now face Detroit for the NISA title.