Adopt a pet: Meet Max

thepress.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax, an 11-year-old Terrier-Chihuahua mix, is looking for a home. He loves to play tug-of-war and cuddle, and is crate-and house-trained. His adoption fees will be sponsored. Please contact contacthalo@yahoo.com for more information.

www.thepress.net

