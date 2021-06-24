Adopt a pet: Meet Max

JACKSON CENTER — Community members will have the opportunity to add a furry friend to their family at the Airstream Pet Adoption Event Friday. The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Airstream Travel Trailer Production Facility, will feature adoptable pets, Dave’s BBQ, Kona Ice and prize giveaways to those who attend and participate in the raffle. Additionally, Airstream will be collecting pet supplies to donate to the Shelby County Animal Shelter. Specific items needed include unopened pet food, collars, toys, cat litter, trash bags, bath towels, laundry detergent, and multi-surface cleaner.
