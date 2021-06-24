County, community working to clean up tires, trash
We have been working for the last couple of years to clean up Milam County. We have aggressively pursued cleanup litigation for those who violate the Health and Safety Code. We have issued felony indictments for several individuals involved in illegal dumping. We have removed vagrants from vacant business buildings. We have installed surveillance cameras at many locations throughout the county, where illegal dumping is ongoing.
