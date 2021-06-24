McCall named to All-State team
The Yoemen baseball team made a historic run this season and they picked up some special honors on the way. Not only did they win a district championship as such a young team, but they also advanced all the way to the regional finals where they would lose to the Malakoff Tigers. This team had a phenomenal and historic run, as they were the first Cameron baseball team to go that far in the playoffs since the State Championship team of 2011.www.cameronherald.com
