Notre Dame, IN

In memoriam: Architecture chair, professor emeritus Thomas Gordon Smith

By Dennis Brown
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Gordon Smith, professor emeritus and former chair in the School of Architecture at the University of Notre Dame, died Tuesday (June 22). He was 73. After earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of California at Berkeley, Smith established his own architectural practice and taught at the College of Marin, UCLA, Yale University and the University of Illinois at Chicago before coming to Notre Dame in 1989 as a professor and chair.

