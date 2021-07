When considering how you want to protect your loved ones, it’s important not to forget your non-human family members as well. Texas law allows for people to leave a plan to care for their pets through pet trusts and other estate planning tools. Through a Will or revocable living trust, you can establish provisions for a pet trust to provide for your fur babies until they pass away. You can also establish a pet trust while you are living or include provisions for the care of your pets in a durable power of attorney if you become incapacitated and can no longer care for them yourself.