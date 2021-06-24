Red Oak suspect faces burglary, manslaughter charges

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody in connection with an incident earlier this week. Red Oak Police say 41-year-old Christopher Mickel Mattingly was arrested for 1st degree burglary and involuntary manslaughter in connection with an incident in the 100 block of West Joy Street late Tuesday afternoon. An investigation determined Mattingly allegedly went to the residence armed with a pellet gun in an attempt to retrieve money the victim allegedly owed Mattingly. The suspect then allegedly used his weapon in an attempt to shoot out surveillance cameras outside the residence. Mattingly then forced his way into the house by kicking down the back door. While police say it's unknown what transpired inside the residence, they do know that the victim, a 41-year-old male, exited the house into the backyard.