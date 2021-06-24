Cancel
Canada uncovers indigenous mass burial sites, prompts U.S. search for sites

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remains of hundreds of bodies, most of indigenous children, were discovered in Canada recently. They were found at the site of boarding schools run by the Catholic Church in the 19th and 20th centuries. It’s a horrific illustration of the country’s treatment of its indigenous population — a history the country is now trying to atone for. Hundreds of similar boarding schools also operated in the U.S. As a result, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced plans to investigate the Native American boarding schools here and in an effort to find potential mass burial sites.

TheDailyBeast

Another Canadian Indigenous Boarding School Has Found Hundreds of Unmarked Graves

Another Canadian boarding school for indigenous children has discovered a mass unmarked grave, adding to the 751 in Saskatchewan and 215 in Kamloops unearthed earlier this month. The Lower Kootenay Band, an indigenous tribe in Canada, announced it had found 182 unmarked graves on the campus of St. Eugene’s Mission School in British Columbia using ground-penetrating radar. The school operated from 1912 into the 1970s. According to the statement, “Some of the findings had the human remains buried in shallow graves only three to four feet deep.” For decades in Canada and the United States, hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children were separated from their parents and sent to boarding schools often operated by the Catholic church that were hotbeds of abuse and neglect.
AmericasColumbian

Canadian Indigenous group: More graves at another site

CRANBROOK, British Columbia — A Canadian Indigenous group said Wednesday a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site near a former Catholic Church-run residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families. The latest discovery of graves near Cranbrook, British Columbia...
IndiaHerald and News

Other views: Indian burial sites in Canada trigger grief here

First came the discovery of more than 200 unmarked graves at a burial site on a former Indian boarding school property in British Columbia. Then, just weeks later, came an even more appalling revelation: another 751 graves found at another former Indian school in Saskatchewan. The graves are reminders of...
ReligionNew York Post

US media shamefully justified a string of Canadian church burnings

One day this month in Canada, 10 Catholic churches were vandalized in a single city, Calgary. In the last month, arsonists and vandals have attacked dozens of Canadian churches, burning some entirely to the ground. America has 70.5 million Catholics; Canada, with just over a 10th of the population, has...
AmericasPosted by
The Wild Hunt

Editorial: All for Nought

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
