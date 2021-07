New Jersey has enacted nearly 30 laws in the last year-and-a-half without giving the public a chance to weigh in, a POLITICO analysis of recently-signed statutes has found. The analysis comes as advocates and reporters have complained about the recent opaque budget process in which billions of dollars in spending was approved in committee, sometimes only minutes after text of the bills was made available, and after hundreds of millions of dollars of earmarks were approved before legislative leaders revealed who requested them.