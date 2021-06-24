St. Louis Park city officials remind residents of watering rules
Amid dry conditions, St. Louis Park city officials are reminding residents about watering rules. St. Louis Park has permanent sprinkling restrictions that prohibit lawn sprinkling between noon and 6 p.m. In addition, all households and businesses must follow an odd-even schedule when sprinkling lawns. Properties that end with an odd number sprinkle on odd-numbered days; properties that end with an even number sprinkle on even-numbered days. Failing to follow sprinkling restrictions can result in fines.www.hometownsource.com
