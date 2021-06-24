Cancel
Montrose, CO

Re-up on books: Montrose Regional Library staff share reading suggestions

By @Your Library By Montrose Library Staff
Montrose Daily Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some reading suggestions provided by Montrose Regional Library staff:. Kirsten’s pick: “Wisconsin Death Trip” by Michael Lesy. This is one of those books that you would never pull off the shelf and read. The author of “A Reliable Wife” Robert Goolrick, in his afterword, stated, “I was set on fire in 1973” after reading Michael Lesy. Hmm, I will have to look that up. And there it was in the library. I agree 100% with that sentiment. Lesy unlocks the mechanisms that led entire populations to madness by chronicling events in a small town in Wisconsin from 1885-1900. The freezing temperatures, fortunes lost, and epidemic diseases such as diphtheria, small pox and cholera that were wiping out whole battalions of children. This is an account of that madness in reprinted newspaper articles, a gossip column, excerpts from records from the Mendota State Asylum and photographs. Please pick this up and read the introduction and afterward if nothing else. Fascinating stuff.

www.montrosepress.com

