Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for one month

By Laura Olson
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwOnj_0aecXQeS00

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday extended a national moratorium on evictions for another month, offering what federal officials say will be a final respite while they scramble to beef up other help for renters that could mitigate a wave of evictions once the legal protection does expire.

The added month of eviction relief comes after housing advocates have expressed concerns about the ramifications for renters if that moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expired on June 30.

More than 10 million adult renters were behind on rent payments as of early June, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities , a left-leaning think tank.

The figure of those behind on rent payments encompasses 14% of adult renters in the U.S., and has barely changed since March, according to housing experts from the CBPP. Renters of color and those with children are most likely to be struggling with rent payments.

The federal protection against eviction now will remain in place through July 31. But the moratorium still faces a looming legal threat in the U.S. Supreme Court , where a group of Alabama real estate agents have asked the justices to declare that the CDC does not have the power to block evictions.

During what CDC officials say will be the final extension of the federal eviction moratorium, the Biden administration officials will be seeking to better connect struggling renters with access to assistance programs, which in some states like Pennsylvania have been slow to distribute emergency rental aid.

Among the new “all-hands-on-deck” efforts announced by the White House were proposals to:

  • Raise awareness of emergency rental assistance money;
  • Encourage state courts to adopt anti-eviction diversion practices;
  • Provide clarity for states and localities that they can use federal housing relief money not only to help renters catch up on payments, but also to administer anti-eviction programs;
  • Convene a summit with housing advocates and officials from 50 cities to develop strategies to better divert evictions.

Housing advocates praised the CDC’s extension on Thursday, saying that eviction filings are likely to be highest in areas with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates, raising both housing and public health risks.

But those advocates also cautioned that the moratorium is a short-term solution, and one that does little to mitigate challenges that renters faced in accessing affordable housing prior to the pandemic.

“For now, extending the eviction moratorium will protect the millions of people behind on rent,” Alicia Mazzara, a senior research analyst with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told reporters. “But many of these renters faced a similar deadline only months ago, and they’ll face this deadline again at the end of next month. They need a long-term solution, not another Band-aid.”

Protections for renters and homeowners were enacted last year as businesses shuttered, and unemployment numbers began to spike. Eventually, 43 states and the federal government halted evictions on a temporary basis, though many of those state-level protections have since expired, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Congress included a moratorium on evictions in the CARES pandemic relief bill passed in March 2020, which expired in late July. As that federal protection expired along with eviction moratoriums in a number of states, the CDC then issued its own moratorium in September .

That eviction pause ran through December and was extended through January, March, June, and now through July.

Even as the federal moratorium has been in place, eviction filings have continued in states like Arizona, where those actions are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Arizona Mirror . The moratorium did block renters from being locked out and removed from their residence if a judge sides with the landlord. In Kansas, homeless shelters saw an uptick in need just days after officials lifted a statewide ban on evictions, according to the Kansas Reflector .

The post Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for one month appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

989
Followers
581
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Moratorium#Cdc#Cbpp#The U S Supreme Court#Cdc#The White House#The Pew Charitable Trusts#The Arizona Mirror#The Kansas Reflector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Montanan

Biden: ‘The big lie is just that, a big lie’

Returning to the state that handed him the White House, President Joe Biden made a passionate plea Tuesday for Americans to rise up and protect their voting rights from a series of restrictive measures pushed by Republicans in Washington and in state capitols nationwide.    “It’s up to all of us to protect that right – […] The post Biden: ‘The big lie is just that, a big lie’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

McConnell blasts Stone-Manning as Biden’s BLM pick

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday joined the ranks of GOP senators opposing the confirmation of Tracy Stone-Manning, the president’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management, possibly signaling the confirmation could soon move beyond the Energy Committee. The strongly critical statement from McConnell, of Kentucky, was not a surprise, but the timing […] The post McConnell blasts Stone-Manning as Biden’s BLM pick appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Montanan

Thinning forests isn’t the issue, drought and wind speed are more critical to wildfires

One frequently hears from proponents of thinning that active forest management can reduce fire intensity and thus is a beneficial policy to reduce large blazes. However, most of the scientific support for thinning is based on modeling of fuel loading, not real-life experiences. For instance, a recent letter to the editor in the Missoulian made […] The post Thinning forests isn’t the issue, drought and wind speed are more critical to wildfires appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Could Extend Student Loan Relief Beyond September 30, Even If Unemployment Benefits And The Eviction Moratorium End

Student loan payments may be delayed beyond September 30, even if unemployment benefits and the eviction moratorium are ending. Here’s what you need to know. Student loan borrowers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and now some members of the U.S. Department of Education are all lobbying President Joe Biden to extend student loan relief beyond September 30, 2021. Currently, the following student loan relief is set to expire on that date:
POTUSNPR

Eviction Prevention Programs Are Racing Against A Moratorium Clock

The federal eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of this month, which doesn't leave much time to help an estimated 7 million tenants who are still behind on their rent. Efforts have been stepped up to distribute some $46 billion in emergency rental assistance, and to head...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden administration extends protected status for immigrants from Yemen

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it is extending temporary protected status (TPS) for nationals from Yemen -- in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country. The Department of Homeland Security announced an 18-month extension and redesignation of Yemen for TPS, from its current expiration in...
POTUSWashington Post

FAQ: The CDC’s final eviction moratorium expires July 31. Here’s what Biden is doing to avert a crisis.

Housing has increasingly become one of the most unequal parts of the economic recovery. At the top there is a nationwide housing boom, fueled by a run-up in home prices as higher-income households rush to take advantage of record-low mortgages. But at the same time, millions of renters, especially people who have skipped rent payments or whose jobs haven’t come back, are at risk of losing their homes before the end of the summer.
House Rentcarolinajournal.com

State eviction moratorium to expire this week

The state moratorium on evictions expires June 30, 2021, after being extended twice during the COVID-19 pandemic. First enacted by an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper in October 2020, and twice extended by a vote of the Council of State, the government order prevented property owners from enforcing eviction due to nonpayment of rent.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
Illinois Stategazettechicago.com

Landlords struggle under ongoing eviction moratorium

While the State of Illinois officially reopened from coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on June 11, the evictions ban, in place since the pandemic started, has left mom-and-pop landowners still struggling. The Illinois Eviction Filing Moratorium protects tenants from both eviction filings and enforcements, based on an executive order implemented by Governor...
Raleigh, NCWITN

Tenants still protected as eviction moratorium nears end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Many North Carolinians facing the threat of eviction can still remain in their homes through July 31. This comes despite state leaders voting on Tuesday to let a statewide eviction moratorium directive lapse at the end of June. Eligible renters can fill out a form from...
Traverse City, MI9&10 News

SCOTUS Rules on Eviction Moratorium

The US Supreme Court will allow a moratorium on evictions to remain in place. That ruling came down Tuesday night. The moratorium is designed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic. In the 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords to lift the eviction ban, which was first issued by the CDC in September 2020.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster

WASHINGTON—The Poor People’s Campaign announced on Monday the beginning of a weeks-long push calling on Congress to end the Senate filibuster and pass voting rights legislation. The anti-poverty campaign, “A Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action,” will run each Monday until Aug. 2. Advocates are urging Congress to enact the sweeping “For the People Act,” an […] The post Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster appeared first on Daily Montanan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy