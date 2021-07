In the Star Wars underworld, it pays to have friends. And to pay your debts. Marvel’s epic War of the Bounty Hunters crossover, currently running through the entire post-Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back line of comics, tells the story of what happened to Boba Fett following his acquisition of a carbonite-frozen Han Solo. (In short, there were some big problems, including someone stealing the Solo slab.) The action continues in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #14, and in StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at the issue, Dengar leads a wounded Beilert Valance to an old contact for help. Except this “mechanic” from Dengar’s past may not be so thrilled to see him…