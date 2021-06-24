Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Assembly passes Armato, Mazzeo, Conaway veterans memorial homes bill

By John Russo
Atlantic City Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill sponsored by local legislators that would require veterans memorial homes to hold quarterly meetings with guardians. Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic, and Herb Conaway, D-Burlington, proposed the bill, intended to ensure communication between the homes and other people responsible for the well-being of veterans in these facilities, a news release said. It would require the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to ensure memorial homes hold regular meetings with the guardians of the homes' residents.

pressofatlanticcity.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mazzeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Affairs#Assembly#D Atlantic#D Burlington#Department Of Military#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

Memorial held for Rochester Veteran Jim Sursely

(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday was proclaimed as Jim Sursely day in Minnesota, as declared by Governor Tim Walz. A memorial service was held to honor the life of Jim Sursely at Soldiers Field Veteran’s Memorial in Rochester. Sursely, a 1966 Lourdes High school graduate, a triple amputee survivor, and...
Winona County, MNwinonapost.com

Veterans service officer passes torch

After six years as Winona County veterans service officer, Jerry Obieglo decided to retire this year. On June 22, the County Board made it official: Tom Anderson has taken over Obieglo’s spot serving the veterans of Winona County. Anderson will start July 12, and his contract runs through July 12,...
HomelessMountain Mail

Polis signs bills to help veterans

Gov. Jared Polis recently signed into law two bills that aim to help veterans. The first will establish a veteran suicide prevention pilot program, and the other will create a grant program to fund creation of a veteran mobile support unit to help veterans where they are. SB21-129, sponsored by...
Politicsseehafernews.com

Two Area State Representatives’ Bill Recognizing Hmong Veterans Clears Assembly

A bill penned by two State Representatives from the area, which aims to honor the sacrifices and service of Wisconsin’s Hmong and Laotian soldiers has passed the Assembly. Representative Shae Sortwell and Senator Andre Jacque co-wrote the bill and explained that the bill expands their eligibility for the Wisconsin Veterans Status on a driver’s license or identification card.
MilitaryThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: N.H. budget passes with support for veterans

Our Republican budget had a lot of big wins for the state of New Hampshire, but one of the key ones close to home for me is the restoration of appropriations for veterans services. Granite State veterans have done so much for our state and our nation, and nothing we...
Rockland, MEpenbaypilot.com

Veterans Memorial in Rockland to present new Veteran tiles, July 4

ROCKLAND — The American Legion and Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial in Rockland are hosting and presenting new Veteran tiles for the 2021 Summer. The July 4th program will include a selection of patriotic music presented by Marlene Hall and the Bay Winds North Wind Ensemble. Dedication of the new tiles will be presented by members of the Memorial Committee and American Legion.
Howard County, INKokomo Perspective

Veteran gives women ‘overdue’ memorial

The northeast corner of the courthouse square has been undergoing a transformation as brick is laid, concrete poured, and pedestals placed. The construction is the beginning of what will become the Women’s Legacy Memorial, a years-long project led by Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp. President Jerry Paul. The new memorial will allow passersby to visit the small park-esque area that will feature three life-sized bronze sculptures of women standing atop the pedestals marked “faith,” “honor,” and “duty.”
Delaware StateWDEL 1150AM

General Assembly passes largest bond bill in Delaware's history for FY '22

Delaware's General Assembly managed to pass a behemoth $1.3 billion bond bill Tuesday that spends $400 million over the previous year. "The Fiscal Year '22 bond bill is the very largest in the state of Delaware's history," said bond committee co-chair Democrat Rep. Debra Heffernan. "It takes care of $1.3 billion--billion, with a 'B'--capital investments throughout the state of Delaware."
Barton County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Commission to hear veterans memorial update

The Barton County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the Barton County Courthouse, 1400 Main in Great Bend. The meeting will be open to the public but will also be streamed live due to COVID-19. It will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through...
Falling Waters, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Veterans Memorial dedicated at Falling Waters Presbyterian

FALLING WATERS — The Rev. Dr. John McDonald and member John Fleagle led a service of dedication on Sunday, June 13 for the Falling Waters Presbyterian Church Veterans Memorial Flagpole. After the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard accompanied Sam Tobin and Chuck Mosher in the raising of the stars and stripes, thirty-four current and former church members were recognized for their military service.
Oceana County, MIWZZM 13

One Good Thing: Veteran memorials coming to town

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. There is an opportunity to see a history of armed conflict in the US and honor those who fought in those conflicts. Starting tomorrow at the Oceana Fairgrounds,...
Ohio County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Ohio County has new veterans memorial

Ohio County’s VFW Post 5766 has completed the second phase of its Veterans Memorial, which is located near the entrance to the Ohio County Park on Kentucky 69. Ray Morrison, a member of the organization, said about $60,000 was raised to complete the memorial. He said it contains the names...
Holdrege, NENebraskaTV

Holdrege Area Genealogy Club donates to Veterans Memorial

HOLDREGE, Neb. — A donation of $1,000 was presented to the Phelps County Community Foundation in support of the Holdrege Veterans Memorial. The gift by the Holdrege Area Genealogy Club is to assist with putting the names of the veterans on the monument that is to be erected at Veterans Memorial Park.
Public Healthwcexaminer.com

Veterans homes now vaccinating

Pennsylvania’s six veterans homes, operated by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, have begun onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents and staff. The vaccination clinics, which are administered by CVS/OmniCare as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, will continue to be administered through early February to ensure all residents and staff who want the vaccine receive it.
Militarywrrnetwork.com

Wind River Veterans Memorial to open in August

With gratitude to the vision and hard work of American Legion Post #81, The Path of Honor – Wind River Veterans Memorial opens to the public August 12th with a dedication ceremony. This is a celebration of nearly 14 years of work and the community is invited to attend. The ceremony will be held at the Frank B Wise Business Center at 10:30 am on Thursday, August 12th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy