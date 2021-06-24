Assembly passes Armato, Mazzeo, Conaway veterans memorial homes bill

The state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill sponsored by local legislators that would require veterans memorial homes to hold quarterly meetings with guardians. Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic, and Herb Conaway, D-Burlington, proposed the bill, intended to ensure communication between the homes and other people responsible for the well-being of veterans in these facilities, a news release said. It would require the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to ensure memorial homes hold regular meetings with the guardians of the homes' residents.