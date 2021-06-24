Premiere: Delta Nove Regroups Following Tragedy to Release Double-LP ‘Beyond’

Today we offer the premiere stream of Delta Nove’s double-LP Beyond. This is the eighth record from the world funk collective but it carries particular resonance as it is the group’s first release since drummer and co-vocalist Dominic Feedam lost his life to cancer in 2019. Feedam also was one of the band’s songwriters and had contributed to the album before he passed away. After taking some time off to mourn their friend and reassess, Delta Nove ultimately decided to re-enter the studio and finish the record. These plans were complicated by COVID but the group finally completed Beyond, which is set for release on Friday, June 25.