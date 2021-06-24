Cancel
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Lifted in Relation to Siwell Road & Tv Road Well Repairs

Posted by 
Jackson, Mississippi
 19 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 24, 2021

PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE LIFTED IN RELATION TO SIWELL ROAD & TV ROAD WELL REPAIRS

TV Road Well Repairs Still Anticipated to Resume Monday, June 28th

(JACKSON, Miss.) – The precautionary boil water notice that was issued in relation to recent disruptions at the Siwell Road and TV Road wells on the Jackson Maddox Well Water System has been lifted. This impacts residents in the following areas:

  • [2200-2299] TV Road; 39209
  • [100-2699] Maddox Road; 39209
  • [2200-4599] Raymond Road; 39212
  • [5700-6399] MS-18; 39212
  • [3700-7399] S. Siwell Road; 39212
  • [5800-6699] Terry Road; 39272
  • [9700-12799] Springridge Road; 39170
  • [1000-3299] Gary Road; 39272

The City of Jackson Department of Public Works anticipates it will resume repair work on the TV Road Well beginning Monday, June 28, 2021. A more precise repair schedule will be provided tomorrow.

In the meantime, the TV Road Well is operating with a temporary pump. The Siwell Road Well has been fully repaired and is back online. Any residents experiencing disruptions in their water service should notify 311. For more information about the lifted boil water notice, please call 601.960.2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777 / 601-960-1875 after 4 PM.

The Jackson Maddox Well System currently operates on six wells and serves approximately 16K well water connections primarily in South Jackson and the City of Byram. It is estimated that approximately 2,000 connections have been impacted by recent disruptions at the Siwell Road and TV Road wells.

###

Comments / 0

