It's in Your Court: What is meant by a “mistrial”?

By Hon. Judge Steve Halsey
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 18 days ago

You may have heard in the media that a criminal defense attorney has made a motion for a mistrial or a judge has granted a mistrial. As a part of a new Minnesota judge’s training there has been a mandatory mock trial exercise before a jury of law students and 2 veteran attorneys which is intended to teach the new judge to order gradually more serious consequences for lawyer misbehavior during a trial before ordering a mistrial. It starts with the attorneys interrupting each other during questioning of a witness, then moves on to calling each other nasty names, and finally by horrendous conduct such as speaking directly to the jury while a witness testifies. Once the violations of court decorum become cumulative and a fair trial is impossible, the judge can declare a mistrial. The jury is excused, the trial ends, and the case is retried from the beginning with a new jury.

