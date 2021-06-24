Worth a Thousand Words: Seasons of discontent

Last Saturday was the final high school sports event for the 2020-2021 school year, with the running of the state track and field meet. This time of year is always a little bitter-sweet for me. As I’ve said before, I am glad to be getting a little time to catch my breath after running all around trying to cover as many games/meets/matches as possible, but it usually doesn’t take me long to start looking ahead to the start of the fall sports season.