Isanti, MN

Worth a Thousand Words: Seasons of discontent

By Bill Stickels III
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Saturday was the final high school sports event for the 2020-2021 school year, with the running of the state track and field meet. This time of year is always a little bitter-sweet for me. As I’ve said before, I am glad to be getting a little time to catch my breath after running all around trying to cover as many games/meets/matches as possible, but it usually doesn’t take me long to start looking ahead to the start of the fall sports season.

www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com
