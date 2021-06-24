Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

PCOM Science and Math Summer Academy

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePCOM's week-long summer program is designed to increase awareness of STEM+M careers for underrepresented high school students. Recently, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) hosted its annual Science and Math Summer Academy for local high school students. This week-long program was designed to increase awareness of STEM+M (science, technology, engineering, math, plus medicine) careers for underrepresented high school students. The program included 32 high school students from across the Philadelphia area and featured an interactive curriculum with activities ranging from a virtual brain lab, interview opportunities with current PCOM students and an opportunity to present research to peers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was virtual.

