Virtual Symposium Explores Causes of Alzheimer's Disease

“For far too long, the field of Alzheimer’s disease research has focused on the Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis suggesting that beta-amyloid was the main component underlying Alzheimer’s disease,” shared Dr. Balin. “This symposium presented evidence demonstrating that we must consider inciting events resulting in neuronal cellular damage prior to the aggregation of beta-amyloid as the causative factors in Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis; pathogenesis that results in the eventual deposition of amyloid and other protein aggregates such as tau. In this evaluation, the true etiology of Alzheimer’s disease lies in the interplay of ‘the environment’ and ‘individual susceptibilities’,” continued Dr. Balin.