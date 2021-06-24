Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, VT

Judge Fines Newport Businessman $850 For Violating Mask Mandate

By rsmith-caledonianrecord@comcast.net Staff Writer
Caledonian Record-News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT CITY — A judge on Thursday ordered Newport businessman Andre Desautels to pay a fine of $850 for violating Vermont’s emergency mask mandate. Orleans Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout had already found Desautels in violation of the state’s rules under Gov. Phil Scott’s emergency orders issued March 2020 and renewed throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The orders were lifted on June 14 and the state of emergency expired on June 15.

www.caledonianrecord.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Newport, VT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Emergency Management#Orleans Superior Court#Ups#Vermonters#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy