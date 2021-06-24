Judge Fines Newport Businessman $850 For Violating Mask Mandate
NEWPORT CITY — A judge on Thursday ordered Newport businessman Andre Desautels to pay a fine of $850 for violating Vermont's emergency mask mandate. Orleans Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout had already found Desautels in violation of the state's rules under Gov. Phil Scott's emergency orders issued March 2020 and renewed throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The orders were lifted on June 14 and the state of emergency expired on June 15.