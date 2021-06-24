Windows 11 has Android apps, as the Microsoft Store ditches its UWP restriction

Windows 11 will run Android phone apps, just like the latest Macs can run iPhone apps, but why will Microsoft allow this?. Microsoft has historically kept a tight control of its dual moneymakers, Windows and Office. But in recent years, these products have become parts of its new goal—to be the go-to vendor for all business software. With this in mind, it makes sense that Windows should do as much as possible, including letting you run all your Android apps on your PC. But things are already a little confusing.