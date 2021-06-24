Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Windows 11 has Android apps, as the Microsoft Store ditches its UWP restriction

PCGamesN
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Windows 11 showcase features some neat details for gamers, including auto HDR and the long-teased DirectStorage API, but one of the more surprising details is that you’ll be able to get Android apps natively on your PC, without the use of an emulator like BlueStacks. This comes alongside some big changes to the Microsoft Store, which allow a much wider range of applications on the store, and not just UWP apps.

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Apps#Android Apps#Android Applications#Uwp#Hdr#Directstorage Api#The Microsoft Store#Tiktok#Electron#React Native#Java#Progressive Web Apps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Android App Bundles are taking over the Google Play Store

Google has declared that beginning in August of this year, apps under the Google Play store will be required to utilize the Android App Bundle rather than the standard APK format. Google initially launched app bundles at 2018’s I/O. Bundles allow developers to distribute their software by breaking up different...
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

AT&T Will Dump Its Inferior Android Messaging App and Switch to Google’s

Following in T-Mobile’s footsteps, AT&T and Google just announced that all Android phones on the network would use Google’s Android Messages app by default for RCS and SMS. Rich Communication Services (RCS) delivers an improved experience similar to iMessage when both sides use it. This is important for several reasons...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Why isn’t Samsung rushing to support Windows 11 Android app emulation?

In case you’ve missed last week’s news, it seems Windows 11 will be able to run Android apps in a somewhat native fashion. While we’re reserving our judgment for how this functionality will actually work in practice, it’s definitely not too early to wonder: Why isn’t Samsung all over this initiative? With, like, support and stuff?
Cell PhonesCNET

AT&T gets Google Messages as its default Android texting app

AT&T has agreed to make Google Messages its default texting application for all customers in the US, Google announced Wednesday. It follows T-Mobile adding Google Messages as its default Android messaging platform back in March, with Verizon yet to follow suit. Google Messages comes with features similar to those on...
SoftwareHot Hardware

Microsoft's Launch Date For Windows 11 Has Allegedly Been Revealed

Microsoft is hard at work on the next generation of Windows, aptly named Windows 11. Microsoft first revealed the operating system last week, hinting at a late 2021 launch, and excitement has been relatively high in anticipation of its release. However, we're now beginning to hear rumblings that the operating...
SoftwarePosted by
TechSpot

Microsoft is redesigning the Office desktop apps for Windows 11

In brief: With Windows 11 coming later this year, Microsoft decided it was a good idea to revamp the Office desktop apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook. Although the redesign is being made in alignment with the Windows 11 release, Windows 10 will also support it. With a...
SoftwareAndroid Authority

Why did Microsoft choose Amazon over Google for Windows 11 Android support?

It may have been a pragmatic choice. Microsoft irked more than a few Android fans when it revealed that Windows 11 would run apps from the Amazon Appstore and not Google Play. Why limit PC users to a small selection of apps that might omit some of their favorites? Was Amazon the last resort after Google balked at the idea?
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Your Windows 11 PC Will Soon Run Android Apps

Windows 11 will run Android phone apps, just like the latest Macs can run iPhone apps, but why will Microsoft allow this?. Microsoft has historically kept a tight control of its dual moneymakers, Windows and Office. But in recent years, these products have become parts of its new goal—to be the go-to vendor for all business software. With this in mind, it makes sense that Windows should do as much as possible, including letting you run all your Android apps on your PC. But things are already a little confusing.
Computersgamepressure.com

Microsoft Wants Steam and Epic Games Store on Its Store

Panos Panay has confessed that he's eager to see Steam and Epic Games Store available on Windows 11. This would be yet another sign of Microsoft Store's policy of greater openness that the company has been announcing for some time. Microsoft has long claimed that the new version of the...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft just announced a major boost for Windows 11 on ARM apps

Microsoft announced ARM64EC, which allows developers to mix and match different types of code for Windows 11 on ARM apps. ARM64EC allows developers to switch part of an app's codebase to run on ARM natively while other parts of the app run in emulation. The technology also lets developers make...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft makes it easy for developers to port their Win32 apps for Windows 11 on ARM

Microsoft yesterday announced ARM64EC (“Emulation Compatible”), a new way to build apps for Windows 11 on ARM. ARM64EC makes it easy for developers to port their existing Win32 apps for Windows 11 on ARM. With Windows 10 on ARM, developers must recompile their Win32 apps for ARM devices. If there are issues, developers should rewrite their entire app for ARM devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy