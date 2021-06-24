Windows 11 has Android apps, as the Microsoft Store ditches its UWP restriction
Today’s Windows 11 showcase features some neat details for gamers, including auto HDR and the long-teased DirectStorage API, but one of the more surprising details is that you’ll be able to get Android apps natively on your PC, without the use of an emulator like BlueStacks. This comes alongside some big changes to the Microsoft Store, which allow a much wider range of applications on the store, and not just UWP apps.www.pcgamesn.com
