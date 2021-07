Evening Times Editor I ’m sure your Mom is great, too, but you’ll have to excuse me if I’m a little biased. Having said that, my Mom is the best. No, I don’t really have a “___ out of 10” rating for her, because you can’t really put a score on a Mom. You can’t put a price or a value or a grade on what a mother contributes to your life. I don’t know who or what I’d be without what my Mom poured into my raising, but I know I’d be lesser for it.