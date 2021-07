This Sunday the public can attend a patriotic ceremony at the site where early American villagers rung a huge bell to celebrate freedom from British Rule. The 51st annual event will take place at the Kaskaskia Bell State Memorial, which houses the Liberty Bell of the West. The bell was a gift from France, and was rung by villagers to recognize the July 4, 1778 liberation from the British after the United States won the Revolutionary War. The July 4th ceremony will start at 1:00PM on Kaskaskia Island in southwest Illinois. Among the speakers, author Stephen Kling, who co-authored the book, The Battle of St. Louis-The Attack on Cahokia. The Chester Municipal Band will perform and historic interpreters will be on hand. Sandwiches and refreshments will be available and visitors are asked to bring lawn chairs. All CDC guidelines in place, will be followed during the event.