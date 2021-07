PRINCETON — Gibson County’s May unemployment rate was a tenth of percent higher than April, but a full 10% lower than a year ago, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana Workforce Development’s monthly report shows the county’s jobless rate at 3.1% in May compared to 3% in April, and 13% a year ago. The local labor force increased from 19,367 in April to 19,612 in May, but is less than the 19,843 a year ago.