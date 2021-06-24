Qatar Airways reveals new 787-9 Business Class Suite, and as expected, it’s the new Ascent seat

Tomorrow, Qatar Airways will see the first flight by its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner passenger aircraft, featuring its much anticipated new Adient Aerospace ‘Ascent’ Business Class Suite. The aircraft will operate on a number of key routes to Europe and Asia, starting with its Doha to Milan service followed by Doha to Athens, Barcelona, Dammam, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur and Madrid. In total, the aircraft will have a passenger capacity of 311 seats – 30 Business Class Suites and 281 seats in Economy Class, the same capacity as its previous products.