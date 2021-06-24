Nature Notes: Chicks hatch on Matagorda and Sargent beaches

While drought conditions persist across much of North Dakota, with severe levels in the west-central portion of the state around Lake Sakakawea, much of the state has received some badly needed rain which is not only good for foliage and farming, but hopefully this year’s crop of pheasant chicks as well. While some downpours – like a mid-June storm near Steele, N.D. that dropped more than 5 inches of rain in a localized area – may have hampered nesting efforts, gentler rains have helped hedge a severe drought and will likely spur insect populations to help feed new upland birds on the landscape. And while early reports of broods are lacking, Upland Game Biologist RJ Gross with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department (NDG&F) is hopeful for late nesting efforts carrying upland populations into fall.