Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

VSBLTY Files Final Prospectus in Respect of its Overnight Marketed Financing

By VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.
Main Line Media News
 17 days ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "VSBLTY") (CSE: VSBY) today announced that it has filed a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 16,000,000 Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000. The Offering is being conducted on a commercially reasonable "best efforts" basis in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") is acting as agent for the Offering.

www.mainlinemedianews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospectus#Cnw#Vsby#Company#Warrants#Agent#Units#The Over Allotment Option#The Offering Price#Canadian#Sedar#U S Persons#Behalf Of The Board Of#Cse#Proactive Digital Display#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CanaFarma Announces CAD$5,000,000 Non"Brokered Private Placement of Units

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") is pleased...
Phoenix, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants

PHOENIX, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest" or the "Company") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced it has elected to accelerate the expiry date of 8,484,047 outstanding subordinate voting share purchase warrants issued on October 28, 2020 (each whole subordinate voting share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each outstanding Warrant is exercisable to acquire one subordinate voting share of the Company at an exercise price of Cd$3.05 per share, for aggregate proceeds of Cd$25,876,343.40 if all warrants are exercised.
BusinessBusiness Insider

QC Copper & Gold Investor Update & Webinar on its Opemiska Copper Project

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "QC Copper") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to present its latest investor presentation and webinar featuring CEO Stephen Stewart, who provides a complete Company update as it prepares to release the Opemiska's maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate. The webinar is viewable through the link below:
IndustryBusiness Insider

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF),("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 3,175,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on July 12, 2026, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.20. The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Wakefield, MAhomenewshere.com

Curaleaf Appoints Ranjan Kalia As Chief Financial Officer

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced today that Ranjan Kalia will join the company as Chief Financial Officer on July 19, 2021. Kalia will succeed Michael Carlotti, who is stepping down from the role of Chief Financial Officer for medical reasons.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Canagold Appoints Knox Henderson as Vice President, Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(FRA:CANA) announces the appointment of Mr. Knox Henderson, to the position of Vice President, Corporate Development, effective immediately. Mr. Henderson is a corporate communications and capital markets professional with a successful track record spanning over two decades. Knox...
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB: AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that AIML's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
TheStreet

BriaCell To Present At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, today announced that Dr. William V. Williams, President & CEO of BriaCell, is scheduled to present in the following virtual conferences:
Businessdallassun.com

Director Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') announces that Marc Howells, Chief Executive Officer, has been awarded 1,447,173 options over 1,447,173 Common Shares of the Company ("Director Options"). The Director Options vest immediately, have an exercise price of CS0.062 cents and are valid for 5 years. The exercise price of the Director Options, represents the closing mid-market price per Common Share on 8 July 2021, being the last practical date prior to the grant of the Director Options.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Toronto Stock Exchange, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group. The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Latin Metals Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( "Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces the results of voting from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting") held on July 7, 2021. A total of 30,928,120 of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 64.43% of the outstanding Common Shares.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Inomin Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on La Gitana Gold-Silver Project

Past exploration confirmed near surface gold-silver deposit open to expansion. Inomin Mines Inc. (TSX.V: MINE) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report (“Technical Report”), in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101“), for the company’s La Gitana Gold-Silver property in Mexico.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Terrace Provides Update on Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Terrace Energy Corp. (TSXV: TZR) (the "Company") announces an amendment to its previously issued news release regarding the consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every ten pre-consolidated common shares (the "Consolidation"). The...
Economydallassun.com

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / JULY 9, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('ELEF') today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its disposition (the 'Disposition') of 7,829,000 common shares ('Shares') of Victory Nickel Inc. ('VN').
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TKO Miller Advises Dynamic International Of Wisconsin On Its Growth Financing

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the closing of a new revolving line of credit for Dynamic International of Wisconsin (Dynamic), an importer and full-line distributor of high-end, state-of-the-art CNC machines. Dynamic obtained its revolving line of credit, which will be used to support its working capital needs and fund the future growth of the Company, with Bank Leumi USA (Leumi), a full-service commercial and private banking institution.
Businessresourceworld.com

First Helium receives receipt for Final Prospectus

First Helium Inc. [HELI-TSXV], a helium exploration company with access to significant development opportunities across Western Canada, announced that, on June 28, 2021, the company received a receipt for its final prospectus which was filed with the securities commissions in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia in connection with the company’s over-subscribed brokered offering of subscription receipts and non-brokered convertible debenture private placement earlier this year for aggregate gross proceeds of $12 million.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Local specialty financing firm files to go public

A Dallas-based investment firm that provides specialized financing filed Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. Preston Hollow Community Capital Inc., which until its offering to go public was known as Preston Hollow Capital LLC, will continue to provide specialized impact financing for projects to “renew and improve local communities” through sustainable economic growth initiatives. The company is pitching to list its Class A Common Stock on the New York Stock Exchange, although the number of shares and their price range, along with the company’s ticker, hasn’t been determined, all per a Securities and Exchange Commission record.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Organto Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Final Shelf Prospectus') with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy