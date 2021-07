5 teams that have to select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. Each year the NFL Draft revolves around the quarterback position and the 2022 NFL Draft is sure to be no different. As soon as Mr. Irrelevant was announced at the 2021 NFL Draft, if not before, fans were already talking about teams that could be in the market for a signal caller in 2022. With that being said, there’s always front-runners who should be looking to get their next franchise quarterback.