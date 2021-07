Sharon Lee Brown, age 84, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Madison, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at Houston Northwest Medical Center. Sharon L. Brown (nee Beck) was born May 13th, 1935 in Madison, SD to Leslie and Mary (Bidwell) Beck. She attended school in Madison until her father re-enlisted in the Army shortly after WWII ended, at which time she moved with her family to many locations around the country and to Japan.