Mama was born in 1900, the second of 10 children born in a sod house in the Dakotas. As the first of the four girls, she got the job of growing up quickly so as to help with the next eight progeny of my maternal side of the family. Her much-beloved dad was a traveling salesman who left the corn crop and dust-dry gardening to wife and kids, showing up periodically to hug the children, his wife, and take off again. I never met him.